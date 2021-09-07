AlphaTauri retains Gasly and Tsunoda for 2022

AlphaTauri has confirmed that Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda will remain with the team in 2022 as further pieces of the Formula 1 driver market puzzle are completed.

On the same day that Mercedes announced George Russell will replace Alfa Romeo-bound Valtteri Bottas next year, AlphaTauri confirmed an unchanged line-up that will keep Gasly and Tsunoda on board for a second season together. Gasly has impressed in 2021 but saw any chance of a return to Red Bull closed off by Sergio Perez’s contract extension, and he will now be tasked with leading AlphaTauri into the new era of Formula 1 regulations.

“I am very happy to be moving forward with Scuderia AlphaTauri for another season in Formula 1, especially after seeing the progress that we’ve made as a team since I first joined in 2017,” Gasly said. “Seeing the performance we’ve shown so far this season, I think there are great things to achieve for the rest of this season and for next year, especially with the upcoming changes to the championship in 2022.

“I’m very excited to see what we can accomplish in the new era of F1 and to keep working with the team as best as I can to bring us forward in the team standings. This year has been very successful so far and I really believe we can work well together to do even better in 2022.”

Gasly’s fourth place in the Dutch Grand Prix moved him up to eighth in the drivers’ championship after having scored 66 of rate 84 total points for AlphaTauri this year.

Tsunoda’s tally of 18 points is a reflection of an inconsistent rookie season that has delivered some impressive performances alongside mistakes that have cost him better results, however the Japanese driver says he’s learning a lot from his more experienced teammate.

“I’m really excited to be staying with Scuderia AlphaTauri for a second season,” Tsunoda said. “It’s an incredible opportunity and I’m so thankful to the team for letting me continue to grow my experience in Formula 1 with them.

“I have a very good relationship with Pierre, I have learnt a lot from him already this year and his experience has helped me to keep developing my own skills, so it’s great to be continuing my F1 journey with him. Having recently moved out to Faenza, I am feeling very settled within the team and am looking forward to the upcoming season.”