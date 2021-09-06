Monday races close out Lime Rock Park’s 39th Historic Festival

Fans enjoyed another picture-prefect day of activity at Lime Rock Park as the 39th Historic Festival raced to a conclusion on Monday. With a Labor Day weekend tradition closing out under sunny skies, the fans, vendors, and racers packed up to head home with a new chapter of memories from an event that will celebrate its 40th edition in 2022.

After the track was converted into the site of both a Concours as well as a car show that stretched around the entirety of the circuit on Sunday, it was back to race action on Monday with each of the race groups having two races on the day. The runners once again included a significant variety of competitors, from pre-war Grand Prix machines to full fields of Mid Century Sporting Cars to Formula Fords.

Both on track and off, the event had a strong presence for Porsche, which was the Celebrated Marque for the 2021 Historic Festival. Between the display of select Porsches from the Steven Harris Collection to the exclusively air-cooled Porsche race group to the Porsche Taycan Pace Car, countless examples of both the history and the future of the brand were on display.

The weekend also featured numerous book signings and special appearances by Brian Redman, Stefan Johansson, Sam Posey, Bill Warner, Gordon Kirby, and Skip Barber as well as two celebration dinners during the event.

“Thank you to all the fans that came out today,” said Skip Barber as he addressed the crowd on the PA ahead of the afternoon races. “And, if you came out to the track yesterday when it was raining, thank you even more! We are already working on plans for next year and while I can’t say what the weather will be, we certainly hope you come back and join us again for this very special weekend.”

The checkered flag marks the final event of the 2021 Major Event schedule for Lime Rock Park, but there are some opportunities to visit the track again this fall.