Full replay: Music City Grand Prix TA2

Mike Skeen will be reacting live in the comments and answering questions from fans during the full race replay premiere of the Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers presents the Franklin Road Classic with Race for RP TA2 race at the Music City Grand Prix. The TA2 drivers delivered an intense 100-mile race on the streets of Nashville!
NASCAR 6m ago
Hendrick squad targets final four sweep
In 2019, Joe Gibbs was all but assured the NASCAR Cup Series championship when three of his four drivers earned spots in the (…)
Formula 1 1hr ago
Bottas insists he followed team order over fastest lap
Valtteri Bottas insists he followed Mercedes’ orders when told not to go for the fastest lap in the Dutch Grand Prix, despite still (…)
Formula 1 2hr ago
‘They just did a better job all round’ - Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton believes he needed a perfect race to be able to have a chance against Max Verstappen in the Dutch Grand Prix, and he didn’t (…)
Formula 1 2hr ago
Verstappen exceeds expectations in front of home fans and royalty
Max Verstappen says it is “an incredible feeling” to win the Dutch Grand Prix in front of the King of the Netherlands and his expectant (…)
Formula 1 3hr ago
Verstappen reigns supreme in Dutch GP
Max Verstappen scored an emphatic victory at his home Dutch Grand Prix to retake the world championship lead from second-placed Lewis (…)
Formula 1 6hr ago
Perez and Latifi to start Dutch GP from pit lane
Sergio Perez and Nicholas Latifi will both start the Dutch Grand Prix from the pit lane as a result of penalties after qualifying. In a (…)
Formula 1 7hr ago
Wolff urges Red Bull to release Albon to get Williams seat
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says he is happy for Alex Albon to race for Williams, but only if Red Bull releases him from his (…)
Insights & Analysis 7hr ago
INSIGHT: How Jourdain is trying to build a Mexican talent pipeline to IndyCar
There is a pipeline being developed from Mexico, and the path leads directly towards the NTT IndyCar Series. Back in February, Andretti (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 8hr ago
Lime Rock Park Historic Festival 39: A perfect day in the park
With Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont joining the large crowd of race fans at Lime Rock Park on Saturday, it was a perfect day in the park (…)
NASCAR 20hr ago
Is Logano this year’s playoffs dark horse?
Joey Logano ended the regular season without much to write home about, but he’s going into the playoffs as confident as can be. Logano and (…)
Comments