Photos: Practice & qualifying at Lime Rock Park Historic Festival 39

After a successful kickoff Vintage Race Car & Sports Car Parade on Thursday, it was time to get on-track action started Friday at Lime Rock Park’s Historic Festival 39. A morning of practice sessions for all groups was followed up with afternoon practice and qualifying to finish the day.

Vintage Motorsport photographer Bill Stoler is the man behind the lens throughout the long weekend and will provide sights for those of us not lucky enough to be in attendance. Burt “BS” Levy will be selling books “on the deck” near the paddock and will also provide commentary for the full weekend report in VM’s Nov/Dec issue.

