Lime Rock Park Historic Festival: A very special Sunday

As remarkable as it is to see fields of historic racing machines at speed as they take to the track in competition, sometimes it is nice to slow things down just a little bit.

Sunday at the Lime Rock Park Historic Festival is just that — a chance to slow down and see everything from the rare and exquisite to the highly unusual in a very special day at at Lime Rock Park.

There are two key components that make up the Sunday in the Park — the Lime Rock Park Concours, and the Gathering of the Marques.

For 2021, Porsche is the Honored Marque and will serve as the presenting sponsor of Sunday’s events. The Lime Rock Park Concours features nearly 200 outstanding, invitation-only entries that will be displayed on the Sam Posey Straight.

The Historic Festival Honored Collector will be Steven Harris, who will share his extensive and unique collection of 911-based RS Porsches. There will also have a special exhibit of significant competition Porsches.

Segmented in groups based on age, purpose, or make and model, judging for the 2021 edition of Sunday in the Park vehicles will be (i) Peer Judging, in which the owners of the vehicles in each class (please see the Class List below) will be given ballots requesting their votes for the best two vehicles in the Class and (ii) a small number of field-wide awards where the winner will be chosen by the award’s sponsor (e.g. the Greenwich Concours and Sports Car Market awards) or by Sunday in the Park senior staff.

If over 200 rare and unique cars on display isn’t enough, then your next stop should be the Gathering of the Marques, which offers an additional 800+ cars celebrating the event around the rest of the 1.5 mile track. Gathering of the Marques is incredibly diverse; literally hundreds of cars lining the track, grouped by make, model or country of origin.

Everything from electric cars to Miatas to Volvos and Saabs to Rolls Royce will be on display in force.

For this year’s Gathering of the Marques, we are requesting that participants pre-register for the event, which will help us allocate adequate space for each participant group.

2021 Lime Rock Park Gathering of the Marques Class List:

— Electric Cars — Silver Birch Car Club — Miata — Volkswagen — Audi — Volvo & Saab — Viper — General Motors — AMC — BMW 2002 — BMW — Chrysler & Related Brands — Ford & Related Brands — Lotus — Fiat — Atlantic Region Rolls Royce Owners Club & Bentley — Mercedes-Benz — Concours d’Caffeine — Madison Avenue Sports Car Driving & Chowder Society — Italian Marques — Ferrari

Sign up here for Gathering of the Marques registration: https://www.motorsportreg.com/events/sunday-in-park-gathering-of-marques-lime-rock-historic-festival-141497.

Apply to participate in any part of Sunday in the Park, learn more and download applications by visiting: http://limerock.com/historicfestivalparticipantinfo.

2021 Lime Rock Park Historic Festival 39 Schedule of events:

Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021

The Vintage Race Car & Sports Car Parade is a 17-mile tour through the local towns that winds back to Lime Rock Park

Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

Festival practice & qualifying; Concessions and Swap Meet are open

Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021

First day of racing along with Concessions and Swap Meet

Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021

Sunday in the Park Concours d’Elegance and Gathering of the Marques brings nearly 1,000 motorcars and motorcycles to the track. Food trucks and vendors are found throughout. Gates open at 7:00 a.m. Show cars must be in place by 9:30 a.m.