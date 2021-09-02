Foyt adds third car for Kimball at Long Beach

A.J. Foyt Racing will bring three cars to the NTT IndyCar Series season finale at Long Beach, where Southern California native Charlie Kimball will return to the No. 11 Tresiba Chevy for his home race.

“I cannot wait to get back behind the wheel of an A.J. Foyt Indy car, mostly because I love racing,” Kimball said. “I am also excited to race on behalf of my long-time sponsor Novo Nordisk one more time this season at one of my favorite races. Long Beach is my favorite event outside of the Indy 500 – I spent my childhood coming to this race and dreaming about being on the other side of the fence. The chance to compete at this track, so close to my hometown, three and a half years since my last time behind the wheel there has been one of my biggest personal motivators.”

Kimball rejoins the team where he spent the 2020 season campaigning the No. 4 Chevy and took part in May’s Indy GP road course event. He’ll share the Foyt tent with full-time drivers Sebastien Bourdais and Dalton Kellett.

“We are very happy to have Charlie and Novo Nordisk back for the season finale,” said team president Larry Foyt. “Long Beach is such a great race for the NTT IndyCar Series, and I’m glad we could put this event together for Charlie and Novo Nordisk because they have been great partners of our team. They have touched many lives and inspired many race fans through the motorsports platform, and I’m honored that our team was able to be a small part of that.”