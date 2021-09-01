Redman, Johansson special guests at Lime Rock Park

Racing legends Brian Redman and Stefan Johansson will be guests at Lime Rock Park for Historic Festival 39 on Labor Day weekend. Both drivers competed in Formula 1 early in their careers before coming Stateside to enjoy success in various forms of American competition — and both have long been fan favorites at Lime Rock Park.

Redman dominated the Formula 5000 championship, winning three titles, and helped usher in the Camel GTP era by winning the 1981 crown in a yellow Lola T70. His resume includes three overall victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona; two overall victories in the 12 Hours of Sebring; and two class victories in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Lime Rock Park has been the site of much success for Redman, whose march to the 1981 IMSA title included a dominant victory at Lime Rock Park, winning the two-hour Memorial Day race by four laps. He has also taken some memorable second-place finishes at the track, including his run to second in the 1972 Formula 5000 race at Lime Rock Park, just ahead of Sam Posey as well as a terrific 1985 battle with Drake Olson in the 1985 Memorial Day IMSA Camel GTP classic.

Redman’s long and successful career also included wins on board a Porsche at legendary circuits like the Targa Florio, the Nurburgring and Spa. That association continued even after stepping away from the cockpit, as Redman helped to promote the very first Porsche “Rennsport” event, which was held at Lime Rock Park in 2001.

“It is always nice to get back to Lime Rock Park, and the Historic Festival is a very special event between the racing and the Concours,” said Redman, who continues to play a major role in American vintage racing. “I’m grateful to be back as a guest of Porsche and eager to see the Harris collection as well!”

Johansson tallied 12 podium finishes in a Formula 1 career that spanned 1980-91. The next chapter of his career didn’t include much slowing down, as the Swedish driver was the 1992 CART Rookie of the Year, won the 1997 24 Hours of Le Mans and 12 Hours of Sebring overall, and was a regular in both the ALMS and Grand-Am Rolex Series.

At Lime Rock Park, Johansson made a solid debut for Corsa Motorsports’ heralded hybrid racer in ALMS competition, finishing third in 2009 with Johnny Mowlem in the first outing for the Ginetta-Zytek GZ-09-SH Hybrid. Two years earlier, Johansson finished on the Lime Rock Park ALMS podium, placing third overall with David Brabham in the Highcroft Racing Acura ARX-01a.

Johansson has been coming to Lime Rock in recent years in his role as Sporting Director of Scuderia Corsa in the WeatherTech Championship and Ferrari Challenge. He was also Grand Marshal for Historic Festival 37 in 2019.

“I had a great time as a guest at Lime Rock Park a couple years ago and am really looking forward to getting back again this year,” said Johansson. “I think we’ll see some pretty special cars, especially from Porsche this year as the celebrated marque, and the weekend also always brings out a lot of old friends so it is something I’ve been looking forward to ever since I was invited.”

The two drivers will also be special guests for two highlight dinners on the weekend, with a celebrated traditional Friday night gala for the competitors, as well as a Saturday evening dinner, sponsored by Porsche Cars North America and Porsche Danbury, at the tent on top of the hill beginning at 6:45 p.m.

More information available at limerock.com.

2021 Lime Rock Park Historic Festival 39 Schedule of events

Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021

The Vintage Race Car & Sports Car Parade is a 17-mile tour through the local towns that winds back to Lime Rock Park

Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

Festival practice & qualifying; Concessions and Swap Meet are open

Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021

First day of racing along with Concessions and Swap Meet

Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021

Sunday in the Park Concours d’Elegance and Gathering of the Marques brings nearly 1,000 motorcars and motorcycles to the track. Food trucks and vendors are found throughout. Gates open at 7:00 a.m. Show cars must be in place by 9:30 a.m.