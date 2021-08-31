JTG Daugherty cutting back to one car for 2022

JTG Daugherty Racing will be a single-car team next season, team co-owner Brad Daugherty confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

Daugherty revealed the move when asked about the company’s charter aspirations. JTG operates with one charter for the No. 47 Chevrolet of Ricky Stenhouse Jr., while Ryan Preece and the No. 37 team have been running as an open car.

“No, we’re not going to pursue another charter,” Daugherty said. “When we started out – I had a good buddy that told me about 10 years ago if you’ve got one bad race team, why have two? That just makes it even more difficult. That was Dale Jarrett. And it’s true.

“We got into this second race car just because we’ve been very, very fortunate with our sponsorship model. We’ve been able to have an excess of sponsorship dollars that we had to put somewhere, and we were asked to put into a second race team, so we did it for several seasons. (We) had a lot of fun with it (and it) made some of our business partners a lot of money but made it really hard on our focus.

“We want to be a really strong one-car race company, and that’s what we’re going to go back to next season, and we can’t wait. We think we’re going to really surprise people with our performance because we’ve got some great commitments from some partners in the business that we haven’t had since I’ve been racing for 25 years. So, looking forward to it.”

Not since 2016 with AJ Allmendinger has JTG fielded one car in the NASCAR Cup Series.

JTG had two charters, having bought one from Furniture Row Motorsports in 2018. However, Todd Braun has the rights to the charter, and coming into the season, he sold it to Spire Motorsports. Preece has qualified for every race this season.

Neither JTG driver made the playoffs. Stenhouse is 20th in the standings, Preece is 27th, and they’ve combined for six top-10 finishes.

“We’ve had just kind of an OK year; didn’t run as well as we’d like to have at a lot of points,” said Daugherty. “We’re excited; we’re already looking forward to next year.

“We’ve got some good things happening over at our race company that we think are going to be significant. Really help us prove our point as being a small team, a team that builds their own race cars and wants to go race and race with those guys inside the top 15, and we’ve got some things happening where we think that’ll happen.”