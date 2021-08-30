WRT identifies cause of Le Mans retirement

Belgian LMP2 outfit Team WRT believes an electrical short caused its No. 41 ORECA 07 to stop on the final lap of the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours.

The No. 41, which led the LMP2 class at the time with Yifei Ye at the wheel, was unable to finish the race, and was therefore unclassified in the final results.

The sister No. 31, meanwhile, went on to take the class win in a highly dramatic finale in which Robin Frijns drove flat out to the flag in an effort to hold back the JOTA ORECA of Tom Blomqvist, which finished less than a second behind.

“The No. 41 ORECA-Gibson seemed to have secured LMP2 victory for Team WRT’s first participation in the 24 Hours of Le Mans when its engine suddenly went silent at the beginning of what should have been its last race lap,” WRT’s statement reads.

“The next shocking surprise for Team WRT came on Monday morning when mechanics recovered the car from parc ferme, only to find out that the engine fired up immediately at the first push of the switch, sounding crisp and healthy.

“Further investigations revealed that an electrical short cause a temporary ECU malfunction. The engine and all its ancillaries were found to be in perfect condition, as well as the complete fuel system with over 20 liters left in the tank.”