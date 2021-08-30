'I didn’t deserve points for following safety car' - Gasly

Pierre Gasly felt undeserving of the points awarded to his sixth-place result in a Belgian Grand Prix that featured just two laps behind the safety car.

Weather conditions meant it wasn’t possible to go racing at any stage, although the FIA used a slight easing in the rain to check track conditions again. That meant a race resumption that resulted in just over two laps being completed behind the safety car, which was enough to trigger a result and have half points awarded.

“I don’t feel like I deserved any points for what I’ve done,” Gasly said. “I just followed the safety car. I didn’t crash in the laps to the grid, but that’s the only thing I’ve done! I don’t know if we deserved any points.

“But at the end of the day this is not really the point – I feel like really bad for all the people that came here, traveled, waited hours under the rain to watch a Formula 1 race, and the only thing they got to see is a couple of laps from the safety car and F1 cars following. Really sorry for all those people.

“Unfortunately, I don’t think there was any other option possible because the visibility was so bad in the pack, and we know if we stop on track for whatever reason or crash, many other cars are coming right behind. We know the consequences if a car gets t-boned. Unfortunately, I don’t think there was any other option.”

Gasly also backed up Lewis Hamilton’s suspicion that the laps were only completed to generate a result, in turn making the weekend worth something in terms of points.

“To be fair, yes (half points are wrong) – I think the whole point of getting the points is based on the race,” he said. “I’m a bit surprised because I just feel they just put us out on track in the worst conditions at the end to get these three laps behind the safety car, when actually it was worse than before, just to allow these points to happen.”