Quinlan, Liefooghe win GT4 America Race 2 at Road America

The No. 119 BMW M4 GT4 driven by Gregory Liefooghe and Sean Quinlan for Stephen Cameron Racing took home a Pro-Am class win in Pirelli GT4 America competition Sunday at Road America, after a late-race restart and Turn 1 pass. The No. 52 BMW M4 GT4 driven by John Capestro-Dubets and Tom Capizzi for Auto Technic Racing finished second ahead of the No. 15 Aston Martin Vantage AMR of Kenton Koch and Bryan Putt for BSport Racing in Pro-Am.

The Silver class victory went to the No. 28 BMW M4 GT4 of Harry Gottsacker and Tyler Maxson for ST Racing, beating out competitors in the No. 72 Mercedes-AMG (Christian Szymczak and Kenny Murillo for Murillo Racing) and the No. 35 Mercedes-AMG of Michai Stephens and Colin Mullan for Conquest Racing West.

In Am, the win went to the No. 111 McLaren 570S GT4 of Ty and Todd Clarke for Motorsport USA, who benefited from a timely full-course caution that cycled them to the front of the field. The No. 68 Toyota Supra GR driven by Kevin Conway and John Geesbrecht for Smooge Racing finished 2nd in Am, followed by the No. 619 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR of Thomas Merrill and Alain Stad for Stephen Cameron Racing.

The race began with threatening-looking clouds looming, but the opening laps of the 60-minute race were clean and close. The No. 15 Aston Martin Vantage AMR driven by Kenton Koch for BSport Racing jumped to second on the first lap behind the No. 119 BMW M4 GT4 of Liefooghe, but eventually lost positions to Auberlen and the No. 52 BMW M4 GT4 driven by John Capestro Dubets for Auto Technic Racing.

The No. 619 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR of Thomas Merrill driving for Stephen Cameron Racing led the Am battle early in the race over the No. 46 Porsche of Russell Walker, and the No. 68 Toyota Supra GR of John Geesbrecht. Walker’s No. 46 would later serve a drive-through penalty for a pit lane violation.

With 40 minutes to go, No. 36 BMW M4 GT4 of Nick Galante for BimmerWorld Racing, the No. 2 Aston Martin Vantage AMR of Andrew Davis, the No. 72 Mercedes-AMG of Christian Szymczak, and the No. 35 Mercedes-AMG Mullan had an intense scrap for 14th overall as Galante moved through the field.

Contact between the No. 111 McLaren 570S GT4 driven by Ty Clarke for Motorsport USA and the No. 7 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR of Sean Gibbons left Gibbons stuck in the Turn 3 gravel trap, triggering a full-course caution with 34 minutes remaining.

At the restart, Bill Auberlen tried to steal the lead away from Liefooghe but was unsuccessful as the pit window opened just past the halfway point. Before the lead battles could make their pit stops and change drivers, a second full-course yellow sequence slowed the field when the No. 98 BMW M4 GT4 of Al Carter had an incident at the Road America kink. The pit window remained open and the four overall front-runners changed drivers.

Because of the timing of the yellow, the No. 111 McLaren, with Todd Clarke behind the wheel, cycled into the race lead when the race restarted with under just over seven minutes remaining in the race. With two laps to go, the No. 119, now with Sean Quinlan behind the wheel, passed Clarke in Turn 1.

Pirelli GT4 America races next at Watkins Glen International, September 17-19.

RESULTS