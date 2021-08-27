ABT CUPRA XE tops the times in Arctic X-Prix practice

ABT CUPRA XE set the pace in practice for Extreme E’s Arctic X-Prix in Greenland on Friday, setting a total time of 13m58.499s to go over 20 seconds clear of its nearest rivals. Andretti United was next up, enjoying a clean run en route to the second-fastest time.

Lewis Hamilton’s X44 squad continued its consistent form, posting the third quickest lap, while the XITE ENERGY RACING powered by myenergi car managed the fourth-best time.

Championship leaders Rosberg X Racing encountered an early setback to its quest for three in a row with mechanical issues hampering its progress. JBXE’s Kevin Hansen suffered a puncture during his run, resulting in the sixth fastest overall time.

ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team, Segi TV Chip Ganassi Racing and Veloce Racing all encountered technical gremlins and were forced to stop on track.

“You walk (the course) and you don’t really know what to expect, and so it was nice just to have a run in the car,” said Rosberg X Racing’s Molly Taylor.

“Anything could happen in these events, so you need to get the speed and all those one-percenters and sometimes you need a bit of luck as well. We’re just going to do the best job that we can, and take each session as it comes, which will hopefully put us in a good place. But everything’s feeling good.”