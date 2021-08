An original 1966 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 owned and vintage raced by the late Sir Stirling Moss will cross the auction block with no reserve at Barrett-Jackson’s inaugural Houston sale, Sept. 16-18.

The car began as a 1966 Shelby GT350 that was sold to an enthusiast in San Antonio. During a restoration, it was converted to competition “R” specs for vintage racing. Sir Stirling purchased it in 1992 after piloting a GT350 at the Monterey Historics.

