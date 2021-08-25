2022 SVRA calendar builds on SpeedTour success

Sportscar Vintage Racing Association today announced a 17-race schedule for 2022. The 2022 season marks the 10th anniversary of SVRA’s acquisition by Parella Motorsports Holdings, Inc. SVRA’s SpeedTour weekends include vintage racing, contemporary sports cars, and other features to present the most diverse and exciting array of race car design and engine sounds in the world. The concept continues to generate growth in sponsorship and membership.

“It’s hard to believe we are approaching the 10th anniversary of the Parella Motorsports Holdings acquisition of SVRA,” said SVRA CEO Tony Parella. “That first season, we were simply a regional club with a five-race schedule at three venues. Since then, with the help of our team, we have built a national, coast-to-coast platform that has delivered tremendous growth in sponsors, members, and fans. Along the way, we have developed outstanding date equity with many of our venues.”

Among the heralded tracks that have built date equity with SVRA are Watkins Glen International, Road America, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Virginia International Raceway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sebring Raceway, Auto Club Speedway, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Portland International Raceway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, and Sonoma Raceway. Circuit of The Americas, home to Formula 1’s United States Grand Prix, has presented SVRA’s U.S Vintage National Championships since 2013. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway returns to the schedule and back to Father’s Day weekend, as usual.

A full schedule of the 2022 season races appears below. Most of the races will be live-streamed on the SVRA app.

The SpeedTour formula is appealing to sponsors. Among the premier brands supporting SVRA are NetJets, Avis, Mazda Motorsports, Pirelli, Big Machine Vodka, Sunoco Race Fuels, Bell Helmets, WeatherTech, Green Wealth Management, TireRack.com, Mission Foods, Lucas Oil, Cometic, Hawk Performance, BraXe Total Performance, Marathon Coach, Hagerty, Hoosier Racing Tire, Buzz Bikes, Ligier, Bell Helmets, Simpson, FAST Cooling, Adobe Road Winery, VBOX Motorsport, HMS Motorsport, Speedcom Communications, Sasco, Vintco, Motul, Skip Barber Racing School, Omologato, MPI, CG Detroit, and Glenora Wine Cellars. SVRA’s national platform combines with the significant participation of legendary professional drivers and the paddock’s high-net-worth demographic to attract sponsors. This strategy provides three pillars for business expansion.

2022 SVRA/SpeedTour Schedule

1. Auto Club Speedway, February 4-6

2. Sebring, February 24-27

3. Charlotte, March 17-20

4. Road Atlanta, March 24- 27

5. NOLA, April 8-10

6. Laguna Seca, April 21-24

7. Sonoma, April-28-May 1

8. Road America, May 19-22

9. Lime Rock, May 27-30

10. Ridge, June 10-12

11. Indianapolis Motor Speedway, June 16-19

12. Mid-Ohio, June 23-26

13. Portland, July 21-24

14. Watkins Glen, September 7-11

15. VIR, October 6-9

16. Utah Motorsport Campus, October 14-16

17. COTA, November 3-6