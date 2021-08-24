Cadillac confirms LMDh program for IMSA and WEC

Cadillac has confirmed its ongoing participation in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship when the top DPi class transitions to the new hybrid LMDh formula in 2023.

As RACER revealed in July, Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing will continue with the General Motors brand and is expected to campaign Cadillac LMDh entries in IMSA and the FIA World Endurance Championship. Action Express Racing will also remain as part of the factory Cadillac family, and is expected to add to its North American efforts in IMSA by representing the brand at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Cadillac will remain with Dallara as its chassis supplier and use a new and undisclosed engine solution to mate with the 40hp spec kinetic energy recovery system mandated for every LMDh model. RACER understands ECR Engines, which provides the championship-winning V8 motors for the Cadillac DPi program, will not be involved with supplying engines for the new LMDh effort.

“We are excited to compete at the top level of international motorsport in the LMDh class beginning in 2023,” said Cadillac Global Vice President Rory Harvey. “Like motorsport, Cadillac is making the transition into a future driven by alternative propulsion. The hybrid nature of the LMDh rules will help us to bridge our technology transfer to our all-electric future. We are excited to carry forward our success and continue to transfer our learnings and technology from the track to our production vehicles. We have had great success with the championship-winning Cadillac DPi-V.R and look forward to building on that record into the future with the next generation Cadillac LMDh.”

CCGR recently conducted a test at Road America to evaluate new driver options for a two-car DPi program in 2022 that will carry over into LMDh. At present, it’s unclear as to how many cars CCGR will run in IMSA and WEC when the new Cadillac LMDh arrives.

“We are looking forward to the new international prototype formula and running the Cadillac LMDh,” Ganassi said. “We have had a great relationship across three different racing disciplines with GM and we are looking forward to developing the car with Cadillac and Dallara over the next year-and-a-half.”

Like CCGR, AXR could feature one or more driver changes as the LMDh formula draws near.

“The IMSA LMDh category is looking to be very competitive with multiple manufacturers,” said AXR team manager Gary Nelson. “We’ve had a lot of success running the Cadillac DPi-V.R as one of the original teams since 2017 and we are looking forward to being a part of the next chapter of Cadillac Racing.”