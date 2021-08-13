Ganassi team evaluates potential DPi drivers at Road America

Chip Ganassi Racing spent Thursday lapping Road America in a private test designed to evaluate full-time drivers for its expanded two-car Cadillac DPi-V.R campaign destined for the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2022.

RACER understands current full-time driver Renger van der Zande could be joined by two-time 24 Hours of Le Mans overall winner Earl Bamber, who is said to have tested with the team. NTT IndyCar Series driver Oliver Askew is also known to have been part of the test. It’s believed open-wheel and sports car talent Alex Lynn was on the testing docket, but it’s unclear if he took part in the outing around the 4.0-mile circuit, and one more driver is also said to have been in attendance.

With CGR’s Kevin Magnussen leaving at the end of the season to form part of Peugeot’s return to Le Mans, the need to fill his seat and staff a second entry next season led to the test just days after IMSA’s 2h40m race at Road America won by Action Express Racing.

Reached by RACER, a team representative declined to discuss the subject.