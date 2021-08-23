Legendary Charity Cruise-In set for Chattanooga Motorcar Festival

The Legendary Charity Cruise-In, an exclusive car show created by Wade Kawasaki and his team at Legendary Companies, will make its debut at the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival on Saturday, October 16, and will run from 5 a.m. until 3 p.m. The Festival itself will be held on Oct. 15-17, 2021.

Under the banner of Legendary Companies, based in Chattanooga, are Coker Tire, Wheel Vintiques, Phoenix Race Tires, Paragon Corvette Reproductions and other automotive companies.

All proceeds from the Cruise-In will go to Fifty Plus Foundation Inc., supporting the CHI Memorial Stroke and Neuroscience Center and the NeuroScience Innovation Foundation, to assist in their efforts to find a cure for Alzheimer’s Disease.

This inaugural Legendary Charity Cruise-In offers participants a chance to showcase collector vehicles in a premier location in Chattanooga, just steps away from the new Pace Grand Prix at the Bend, a purpose-built two-mile race course that will feature wheel-to-wheel competition among vintage and historic race cars.

Entrants may register at chattanoogamotorcar.com/cruisein.

“Coker Tire is proud to support local car events and has been promoting our own Chattanooga Cruise-In events for many years, and the Legendary Charity Cruise-In is the perfect opportunity for our team to give back to the community,” said Kawasaki, President and CEO of Legendary Companies.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome the inaugural Legendary Charity Cruise-In as one of our special events at the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival,” said Ken Gross, Chairman of the Festival’s Concours d’Elegance. “It provides car collectors a chance to showcase their favorite cars, and it lets the fans get up close and personal with some very unique vehicles. We’re thankful to Wade Kawasaki and Legendary Companies for their outstanding effort to help support the cause.”

Participants of the Cruise-In will receive a specially discounted ticket package, which includes entry of one collector vehicle and two spectator admission tickets that provide access to all the Festival offers on Saturday only. Space is limited to 400 cars, and the entry fee is a donation of only $100 – a special value to encourage enthusiasts to drive their collector vehicles and take part in the Festival.

Event organizers encourage Cruise-In participants to register early at chattanoogamotorcar.com/cruisein. The gates will open at 5 a.m. All cars must be parked by 7:30 a.m., allowing a two-hour window for parking. All cars must remain in place until the close of the event at 3 p.m.