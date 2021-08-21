Jones, Rahal upset with each other after early crash at WWTR

Ask Ed Jones, and Graham Rahal who was at fault for their race-ending crashes on lap three of Saturday night’s Bommarito 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

“I was always ahead of him in the corner,” Jones said after the two went side-by-side into Turn 1 and did not make it to Turn 2. “He just turned down on me, so I’m not surprised from him, but it’s just unnecessary. It’s a massive shame. We’ll just push towards the next race.”

Ask Rahal as to where the blame should fall, and he was more vocal on the topic.

“I broke early; he blocked me bad as everybody could see and I broke early into [Turn] 1 to give him a lot of space. He ran out of talent; I don’t know what else to say. He he’s a full car width off the apex; maybe he should have hit the brakes earlier if he thought you know that it was too aggressive and use his head, but he didn’t. It’s inexcusable on his behalf, that early, to block.”

Rahal was credited with 23rd in the No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda and lost any remote chance of vying for the championship after entering the event in sixth place in the standings. Jones left the race directly behind Rahal in last place with the No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda, which held 20th in the championship and was not in title contention.