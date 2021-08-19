LaJoie sidelined for Michigan; Berry to race for Spire

Corey LaJoie will not compete in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway to due to COVID-19 protocols.

Spire Motorsports says LaJoie is unable to participate and will not travel to the racetrack.

LaJoie earned his sixth top-20 finish of the season last weekend on the Indianapolis road course. He was to start 24th in the Firekeepers Casino 400 (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

Josh Berry will drive the No. 7 NationsGuard Chevrolet in place of LaJoie. It will be his second start in the Cup Series after making his debut at Dover earlier this season when he replaced Justin Haley in the Spire No. 77 as Haley was unable to compete because of COVID-19 protocols.

Berry will pull double duty this weekend at Michigan as he is also substituting for Michael Annett in the Xfinity Series race as Annett continues to recover from leg surgery.