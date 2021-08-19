IndyCar confirms Iowa return with 2022 doubleheader

The NTT IndyCar Series and Midwestern grocery chain Hy-Vee have united to bring the Iowa bullring oval back to the calendar in a new multi-year agreement.

The 2022 doubleheader will feature the Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 that will take place on Saturday, July 23, and the Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 will follow on Sunday, July 24, which marks a return after the series last visited the 0.875-mile oval in 2020.

“We’re extremely pleased to return Iowa Speedway to the NTT IndyCar Series calendar,” said series owner Roger Penske. “Over the years, Iowa has proven to be a fitting showcase for North America’s premier open-wheel series. A key oval and a hallmark on our schedule, we deeply missed seeing our fans in Iowa this year and look forward to what’s ahead.”

With a home state sponsor driving IndyCar’s return to Iowa, plans are in place to expand the event’s scope beyond the open-wheel action.

“With our strong connection to local communities and involvement in the state, we plan to host an event that will receive national attention and make Newton an annual destination for racing fans,” said Randy Edeker, CEO of West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee. “The weekend will be filled with multiple attractions and events that celebrate everything that is great about Iowa and NTT IndyCar Series racing.”

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds lent her full support of the development between the track, series, and sponsor.

“The state of Iowa made a commitment to the sport of racing when the Iowa Speedway was built, and today’s exciting announcement of Hy-Vee’s partnership with the NTT IndyCar Series reaffirms that,” she said. “Iowa is well suited to be an IndyCar destination for racing fans nationwide, and I encourage Iowa businesses and organizations to support the success of this event in whatever way they can.”

“The state is rich with racing history and has a strong appreciation for IndyCar and its terrific drivers and teams,” Penske said. “The fantastic addition of Hy-Vee and their commitment to our sport underscores the added value. Thanks to Hy-Vee and the State of Iowa for welcoming the return of IndyCar racing to Iowa Speedway.”