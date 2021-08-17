RRDC dinner honoring Rick Mears postponed

The Road Racing Drivers Club has postponed its celebratory dinner honoring four-time Indianapolis 500 champion Rick Mears due to local COVID measures. The event had been scheduled for September 23.

One of the staples of the Long Beach Grand Prix, the RRDC’s traditional event brings in upwards of 400 attendees, including racing legends of the past and today’s stars of the NTT IndyCar Series. However, the ever-growing concerns around COVID-19, especially the Delta variant, have pushed Los Angeles Country to require masks to be worn indoors. That restriction means it is “not practical to go ahead with the RRDC Evening with Rick Mears Presented by Firestone as scheduled next month,” according to event organizer Jeremy Shaw.

Mears was originally set to be honored in April 2020, but that was delayed among the first wave of events to be affected by the pandemic. The RRDC is now hoping to salute the four-time Indy winner next April. Checks sent as payment for tickets to this year’s dinner have not been processed.