Ride in 4K with Porsche factory driver Patrick Long in the 1974 Porsche 911 converted to RSR specs that was first raced in the SCCA Trans Am series in 1981 by owner/builder Karl Durkheimer, and continued competing in Trans Am and IMSA’s GT category. Long gets busy with the flat-six engine around WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca during the 2021 edition of the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion.

