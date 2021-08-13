Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Newgarden takes grid penalty for Indy road course race

August 13, 2021

Another NTT IndyCar Series title contender has been forced to make an unapproved engine change and so will have to take a grid penalty for Saturday’s Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix at Indianapolis.

IndyCar announced a six-position starting grid penalty for the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet entry driven by Josef Newgarden for an unapproved engine change following Sunday’s race on the streets of Nashville. Like Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 10 team of Alex Palou prior to Nashville, the No. 2 team’s change was in violation of Rule 16.2.3.2.

A fifth engine is eligible to earn engine manufacturer points if a full-season entrant has completed the full season entrant engine mileage with its first four engines. Otherwise, a fifth or more engine does not earn manufacturer points and will be considered an unapproved engine change-out.

Newgarden ranks fourth in the drivers standings heading into this weekend’s race.

IndyCar Debrief

