Tickets now on sale for the 2021 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival

The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival is back for its second year after being canceled in 2020, with even more fun events for car connoisseurs and families to enjoy. Tickets for the October 15-17 event are now on sale here.

Event tickets allow access to all the Festival events, including the Concours d’Elegance and the awards ceremony on Sunday, the Mecum Auctions on Saturday and Sunday at the Convention Center, racing at the Pace Grand Prix at the Bend, the West Village Road Rallye on Friday and Saturday, and other events in West Village and nearby locations.

Ticket prices are:

One-day: $39

Two-day: $69 (Friday/Saturday or Saturday/Sunday)

Three-day: $89 (Friday/Saturday/Sunday)

Children under the age of 15 are allowed entry free of charge, if accompanied by a ticket-holding adult.

A full weekend of events also includes:

* Car club gatherings

* Panel discussions and other entertainment on the Main Stage throughout the weekend

* Concert on the Main Stage Saturday night

* Legendary Charity Cruise-In on Saturday

* Displays of historic Ferraris and other marques

* Automobilia vendors

* Family-friendly activities for all

Festival tickets will be digital and are available online or purchased at the entry gates the days of the events in West Village, at the Pace Grand Prix at the Bend, and at the Chattanooga Convention Center. The transaction at the gate will be cashless, and there will be an additional charge of $10 per ticket.

VIP ticket packages will be announced at a later date. Additional information, including a schedule of all events and activities, may be found at www.chattanoogamotorcar.com.