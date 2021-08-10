INTERVIEW: Jo Shimoda

“When you go on the podium, people actually know you,” says Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki racer Jo Shimoda, runner-up finisher in the recently-run 250SX East Region Supercross Series and current sixth place holder in this summer’s 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. “They cheer and make noises. It’s cool to have that energy.”

In the 64 year history of world class motocross racing, only one Japanese rider has won a world-class title. His name is Akira Watanabe, and in 1978 he won the 125cc World Motocross Championship. Jo Shimoda wants to be Japan’s next champion. And that’s why he and his family came to the United States of America in 2014; Jo competing across the U.S. on a KTM 65. Fast-forward to now, and Shimoda is a full professional racer and recipient of the 2020 Supercross Rookie of the Year award, and a supercross superstar in the making.

“I really like Jo’s disposition,” offers motocross GOAT Ricky Carmichael, who won the first of his mind-boggling 15 AMA titles as a member of Mitch Payton’s might Pro Circuit/Kawasaki outfit back in 1997. “I love his racing and what he brings to the table. He is extremely consistent. He really sticks to his program. He doesn’t get caught up in the hype. He just goes out there and knocks down those consistent runs. He’s just quietly there, knocking down those fourths and thirds, you know? As soon as he aligns himself to everything properly, he’s going to bag some big wins. He already has.”

Winner of the 2021 Salt Lake City 1 250SX East Region Supercross last April, Shimoda immediately powered into the outdoor motocross season showing his fangs. Hovering in the top five to top 10 during the opening phase of the season, the 19 year-old Japanese ace sent heads spinning at the Southwick National by finishing a fighting runner-up in strength-sapping, swingarm-deep silica. Sixth in points following the Washougal National on July 24, Shimoda has been relaxing during the summer break for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

Q: You won a main event and were the runner-up in the 2021 250SX East Region Supercross Series. From there you went right into the outdoor season where you now hold down a very competitive sixth place position in the point standings. Do you feel good about your results this year?

JO SHIMODA: Yeah, I think my results have been improving. I feel like I was a little more consistent during the supercross season. With the outdoor season, I’ve had some little tip-overs and some small mistakes, but compared to last year, it has been way better. I’ve really enjoyed all of the racing this year. Racing-wise, after each of the races, I feel more rewarded in the outdoor races. However, the supercross is more fun for me when I’m racing.

Q: What do you like about being a racer?

JS: I like the routine of going to the race, and then getting back and then going back to work, and testing, and then going to the races again and making improvements. And if you win, you get the reward and the team and the people around me are happy. That’s what I really like about racing.

Q: How do you like being a member of Mitch Payton’s Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki tam? We both know the team has launched the careers of many of the greatest racers in the history of the entire sport.

JS: Oh, I love it. Since I got on the Pro Circuit team, I’ve felt like Pro Circuit is all about teamwork. The guys on the team are all-in. The bikes are all perfect. The team is really good. Mitch is a little intense. He can be a strict kind of guy. When I go out there and ride and race, he gives me a good idea of where I am at. He never says something unfair. He doesn’t say, “Go do that quad and you’ll gain one or two seconds!” Mitch isn’t going to say that. Mitch is more like, “Hey, that guy just jumped that, so maybe you can too.” Mitch is always fair.

Q: As we said earlier, you’re currently sixth in points with five races remaining in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Can you elevate yourself in standings and win a race before the season wraps up at the Hangtown Motocross Classic on September 11?

JS: Obviously the top three is kind of far away from me in the points now, but I try to go out there to win. My starts have been a little bit of a struggle. When you see the results, if I got a good start, I finished on the podium. All I focus on right now is getting top three starts. To get a bad starts is such a waste of energy! Once I’m in the front, I feel relaxed. People say when you’re in front you might not like having that pressure from behind, but I never really felt that pressure. That’s a good thing about my racing.

Q: I know you haven’t been back home to Japan in a long time. Will you head that way anytime soon?

JS: Yes, in fact I’m actually racing one of the Japanese Nationals in the 450 class this autumn. We’ve been planning it. The race will be at the end of September at the Sugo circuit. I’m doing that, and that should be exciting.

Q: What do you like to do for fun?

JS: I actually got an F1 simulator. I love it. I’d love to go see the F1 races one day. It’s the top motorsport. When I’m done racing, I’m thinking about actually going to college. I think I would like to learn about the body. Since I’m an athlete, maybe after I’m done racing I can turn it into something in the medical field.