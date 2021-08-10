2021 RallyCross Nationals registration set to open

SCCA’s national championship season is rapidly approaching, and that includes the 2021 RallyCross Nationals set to take place October 15-17 at Ross County Fairgrounds in Chillicothe, Ohio. Registration for that event will be conducted online in a “tiered” manner this year with the process beginning August 18 for a select set of competitors. The event will be capped at 125 entries.

Tiered Registration Process

For online registration purposes, Tier 1 consists of former RallyCross Nationals champions and 2021 RallyCross Nationals event Chiefs. The Tier 2 group is previous RallyCross Nationals attendees or 2021 RallyCross National Tour winners. Tier 3 is anyone else interested in participating at this year’s RallyCross Nationals. Below is additional information on the days and times when registration windows open for each tier.

– Tier 1: Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 6 pm CT

– Tier 2: Monday, Aug. 23 at 6 pm CT

– Tier 3: Monday, Sept. 6 at 6 pm CT

Other important dates

Please note that online registration will close Monday, October 11 at 6 pm CT. At that point, anyone not registered but interested in driving at the 2021 RallyCross Nationals will need to register on site at the event if the entry cap has not been reached. Refunds (minus $50) on cancellations will be made if the entrant registered prior to Tuesday, October 5, and the cancellation is made before the Thursday, October 14 refund deadline. There will be no refunds on cancellations if the entrant registered after Tuesday, October 5, or canceled after the Thursday, October 14 deadline.

Click here to register

New venue for RallyCross Nationals

Ross County Fairgrounds, located at 344 Fairgrounds Road in Chillicothe, will be the eighth unique location for RallyCross Nationals and the furthest “east” the event has ever been held. Research has shown the location is indeed nearer the population “center” of the RallyCross community based on nationwide entries, meaning the event in Ohio should be more accessible to a majority of participants.

Having previously hosted RallyCross National Tour stops, the venue has the size and amenities needed for a successful championship event. The grass and dirt surface is similar in composition to Indianola, Iowa, where past championships have been held. Courses previously designed at Ross County Fairgrounds have been fast, flowing, and featured creative usage of the site’s elevation changes to enhance technical elements. The site also features plentiful camping space, for a nominal fee of $25 per night, as well as dedicated bathroom and shower facilities. The 2021 RallyCross Nationals paddock will be on the north side of the fairgrounds just east of the oval racetrack.

EVENT INFORMATION

Change in weekend plans

A detailed schedule is still in the works, but the 2021 RallyCross Nationals will offer a little something new this year. As usual, Friday will be for check-in, tech, course walks and class inspection. The plan is also to have a pay-per-run practice course set up for competitors wanting to better familiarize themselves with the surface. The traditional Welcome Party will then close out the day.

Saturday morning will see first competition runs, followed Saturday afternoon by another set of runs on a totally different course. Then a third unique course will be used for runs Sunday morning before results are tabulated and class winners named. For the first time, those winners will then have the chance to compete in a Race of Champions where they’ll use dedicated SIERRA off-road vehicles for two, timed course runs to see who comes out on top. Trophies will then be handed out Sunday afternoon during the podium celebration.

And while you are thinking about plans for this year’s RallyCross Nationals, be sure to take a moment and review RallyCross contingency offerings from Hawk Performance and Hoosier Racing Tire. Remember it is the responsibility of each driver to make sure they are eligible to receive any contingency awards in which they are interested. Be sure to carefully check each program requirement.