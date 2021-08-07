Rain riles Road America qualifiers

The No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R. will start the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from Road America from pole position after Felipe Nasr emerged from a fractious qualifying session with a time of 2m07.919s. All the sessions in qualifying were impacted by rain with the second half of the DPi and LMP2 session seeing multiple drivers spin at various points of the track.

Ricky Taylor in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05c was second with a time of 2m08.677s. Oliver Jarvis put Mazda on the inside of row two and ensured the top three would consist of three different manufactures with a time of 2m08.716s from the No. 55 Mazda RT-24P.

Nasr, Kevin Magnussen in the No. 01 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing DPi-V.R., and Olivier Pla in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-05c were among several drivers who either spun or went wide into the grass in the conditions.

Pla slid the No. 60 all the way through the grass and into the barrier at turn three, leaving his Acura with damage to the left rear. He ended the session last in class and 2.581s behind Nasr.

Cooper MacNeil had qualifying duties in the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 RSR and struggled to find pace on the wet track. He ended the session 3.195s behind Taylor.

Ben Keating put the No. 51 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA 07 on pole in LMP2 with a time of 2m18.511s. It was an impressive lap from Keating considering he set it while many others in DPi were spinning through the grass after going off track.

Steven Thomas in the No. 11 WIN Autosport was the only other driver to seriously challenge Keating for pole position, but his efforts came to end after a spin and contact with the tire barrier on the exit of the final corner. He ended the session second in class and 1.430s behind Keating.

DPI & LMP2 RESULTS

In LMP3, Dan Goldburg scored his first pole position in IMSA with a 2m19.106s on the final lap of the session in his No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports Ligier JS P320. It was a tricky session for the LMP3 cars with a wet track that was beginning to dry only for more rain to start falling.

Gar Robinson in the No. 74 Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320 was second and 0.313s behind Goldburg. The No. 36 Andretti Autosport Ligier JS P320 was third after Jarett Andretti’s effort.

LMP3 RESULTS

After being bested in practice, Corvette returned to form with a front-row lockout in GT Le Mans. Jordan Taylor in the No. 3 Corvette C8.R bested Nick Tandy in the No. 4 Corvette C8.R by 0.627s with a time of 2m20.979s.

Aaron Telitz in the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC-F GT3 qualified on pole in GT Daytona with a time of 2m07.195s. Trent Hindman in the No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R was +0.667s behind Telitz. The No. 96 Turner Motorsports BMW M6 GT3 of Robby Foley rounded out the top three.

As the first class to qualify, GTD had the toughest session in the changing conditions. Drivers got about 10 minutes of relatively dry running before the showers arrived and all the cars came into the pits with the opportunity for fast laps now taken away by the rain. Most cars completed only four laps in the session.

Laurens Vanthoor (pictured, top) earned the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R an extra 35 points in the points-paying qualifying session for GTD.

GT RESULTS

UP NEXT: IMSA Sports Car Weekend, 2:40 p.m. ET, TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold; 8:00 p.m. ET, NBCSN