Young talent bolsters record Porsche Carrera Cup NA entries at Road America

Porsche Carrera Cup North America will see a record 32-car grid this weekend at Road America with 14 entries in the Pro class spearheading the gird for the inaugural season of the Porsche Carrera Cup series in North America. The series will reach its halfway point at the conclusion of Race Two this weekend and the championship battle is hotly contested between Kelly Moss Road and Race teammates Kay van Berlo and Sebastian Priaulx.

Just 10 points separate the two heading into this weekend’s race with van Berlo leading Multimatic’s Priaulx after the Dutchman swept both races at Watkins Glen to seize control of the championship.

“I really enjoyed racing at Road America in the Mustang last year,” said Priaulx. “It’s a fast, technical track and it requires some serious commitment. My goal is the same as always and that is to win both races; I’m feeling confident, and I know I can do it. I’ve done a lot of work since the last race, culminating in a test at Road America last week. I want that championship lead back, and I will be giving it my all.”

Priaulx and van Berlo have won five out of the six races this year and finished second and third in the only race they did not claim the top step of the podium. Priaulx has just one win this season but has made up the difference in points with stellar outings in qualifying, racking up 20 bonus points for his four pole positions.

Multimatic’s Larry Holt has been impressed with Priaulx’s performance thus far.

“Seb is under massive pressure in Carrera Cup with every race going down to the wire, but he has been training hard through the break since Watkins Glen and he is better prepared than ever for this coming weekend.”

Seb Priaulx is the son of Andy Priaulx, who raced with Multimatic when the outfit ran the Ford GTE operation in the World Endurance Championship. Multimatic has been heavily involved in the younger Priaulx’s career, racing with Multimatic-backed Ford Mustang GT4s in both British GT and the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge.

Priaulx is just one of a handful of young drivers looking to brighten their future with success in the series. Dylan Murry, who races in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in LMP3, Maxwell Root, who raced with TF Sport in a GTD Aston Martin at the Rolex 24 at Daytona, and Parker Thompson, who finished second in the 2019 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge are all in the series.