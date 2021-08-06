Tincknell leads rain-shortened opening practice at Road America

Torrential rain and lightning delayed the first practice session of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from Road America by nearly an hour, forcing the one-hour session to be truncated down to just half an hour as local curfews barred any running beyond 6:30 pm local time. The fastest lap of the session came from Harry Tincknell in the No. 55 Mazda RT-24P, who set a time of 2m09.769s.

Filipe Albuquerque in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05c was second quickest with a time of a 2m10.168s. Rounding out the top three was Kevin Magnussen in the No. 01 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing DPi-V.R., who was +0.409s behind Albuquerque.

There was a large discrepancy between the runners in LMP2. Mikkel Jensen topped the session with a time of 2m14.544s in the No. 52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA 07. That lap was over two seconds quicker than Ryan Dalziel in the No. 18 Era Motorsport ORECA 07 and over four seconds ahead of Gabriel Aubry in the No. 8 Tower Motorsport ORECA 07.

In LMP3, Oliver Askew in the No. 36 Andretti Autosport Ligier JS P320 laid down a time of 2m20.504s that was nearly nine-tenths quicker than Dylan Murry’s best time in the No. 91 Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320.

Laurens Vanthoor in the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R was quickest in GT Daytona. His time of 2m22.076s was also quicker than any of the three GT Le Mans cars – a perfect illustration of the wacky session that saw some teams send out both drivers, others send out just their amateur-rated driver and others not go out at all.

The No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R., the No. 30 Jr III Racing and No. 61 Wulver Racing Ligier JS P320s, the No. 23 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin, and the No. 32 Gilber/Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3 did not set a time in the session.

Practice 2 from Road America will begin tomorrow at 8:55 am CT with qualifying scheduled for 1:50 pm CT.