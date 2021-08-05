VIDEO: INDYCAR Debrief featuring Alex Palou

Alex Palou joins hosts Conor Daly and Jen Horsey, plus RACER editor-in-chief Laurence Foster, for episode 8 of RACER’s INDYCAR Debrief powered by INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge.

Two-time 2021 race winner Palou, who’s leading the NTT IndyCar Series points for Chip Ganassi Racing, and Ed Carpenter Racing driver Daly preview this weekend’s inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on the streets of downtown Nashville, Tenn.

Watch below or click here to view on The RACER Channel on YouTube.

With only six races left in the 2021 points battle, how is Alex approaching the home stretch? What did he learn from illustrious teammate Scott Dixon? And who does the Spaniard recommend for your INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge Driven by Firestone picks in the Music City?

