V2R Time Trials streaming live on RACER Aug. 11

Best In The Desert together with Method Race Wheels, a brand synonymous with off-road racing and high performance products, will broadcast live coverage of V2R Time Trials to be held on August 11, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM PT aired directly on RACER.com.

With nine classes qualifying for all-important start positions including, 900+ horsepower Trick Trucks, Unlimited Class 1500 Buggies and for the first time ever, the UTV Pro Turbo, UTV Pro Open, and Open Pro Motorcycle classes, the action will be fast and furious.

Qualifying will take place on an all-new five-and-a-half-mile course just outside of Las Vegas, NV that will be a promising true test for all competitors. A full seven hours of live coverage will be provided via static and drone cameras located at key points along the course. Special features and background stories on off-road racing will fill in gaps between racing classes.

Mark your calendar and bookmark this page to watch the LIVE stream August 11th, 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM PT.

For more information on the Maxxis Tires ‘Casey Folks’ Vegas to Reno Presented by FOX visit: bitd.com