Suarez set for Trans Am debut in Nashville

NASCAR Cup Series regular Daniel Suarez, will make his Trans Am series debut this weekend, driving the No. 75, Wesley Financial Group TA2 Chevy Camaro for Silver Hare Racing at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, Tenn. The 29-year-old with roots in karting currently competes full-time in Cup for Trackhouse Racing.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun on that new track. I am excited for it,” said Suarez. “I have wanted to run Trans Am with Justin (Marks) for a long time and we finally get to do it this weekend in Nashville. Justin is really good as are a lot of the drivers in this race. The Silver Hare Racing guys will give me a great car and I hope we put on a good show for everyone.”

The inaugural Music City GP, where Trans Am TA2 cars will run in support of the NTT IndyCar Series, marks the first time a professional racing series will cross a body of water, doing so while traversing the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge twice per lap. A record-setting 39 TA2 cars will compete for top honors. The Silver Hare Racing crew has been hard at work preparing the cars for the first TA2 street race in two years.

“The last few weeks have been busy at the shop with four races in seven weekends, but the guys have done an excellent job of staying organized and on top of things so that we’re prepared when we show up to Nashville,” said Silver Hare Racing general manager and driver, Michael Self. “This is a really unique race for us, being the first street course we, as a team, have ever competed on. We’ve all talked a lot about street racing in general and what we think we can expect this weekend from a setup standpoint. As a driver, I’ve been really happy how we’ve improved the handling of our cars over the past few events, so I’m hopeful all that translates to what we bring to Nashville.”

In addition to Suarez, Self will race the No. 7 Sinclair Oil Camaro, alongside series regulars Tyler Kicera (No. 5 Silver Hare Racing Mustang) and Maurice Hull (No. 57 Stephanie Quayle, Silver Hare Racing Camaro). Kicera is coming off a podium finish two weeks ago at Brainerd.

Trans Am returns to CBS Sports Network with a same-day broadcast of the TA2 race on Saturday, August 7, at 8pm ET.