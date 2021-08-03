Juncos to return to IndyCar full-time as Juncos Hollinger Racing

Ricardo Juncos is returning to the NTT IndyCar Series with a new partner in former Williams Grand Prix Formula 1 stakeholder Brad Hollinger and the renamed Juncos Hollinger Racing team.

As Juncos Racing, the Argentinian’s outfit has established itself as a powerhouse entity on the Road To Indy, winning multiple championships across Pro Mazda/Indy Pro 2000 and Indy Lights, as well as competing in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and IndyCar from 2017-2019.

With the addition of the Hollinger, the CEO of Vibra Healthcare’s passion for motor racing has expanded beyond his former role at Williams and support of one-off Indy 500 programs as a co-entrant, to a full embrace of Juncos Racing with significant plans for rapid expansion.

To launch those ambitions, Juncos Hollinger Racing is scheduled to contest the final three races of the season ahead of a full-time campaign in 2022 and beyond.

“It’s been a long process,” Juncos told RACER. “We have a new co-owner with Brad Hollinger, and we met at the Indy 500 in 2017 and had him as a VIP guest, and for the years since, we’ve stayed good friends. And he comes here wanting to do everything at the top level. We’re confirming next year, full-season, and doing the last three races this year to get ready for next. Brad and I are partners, and we’ll start working in a solid way to make the team as good as we can make it.”

An ongoing relationship with Chevrolet, which Juncos used for every IndyCar appearance since the team debuted in 2017, continues under the new JHR banner.

Asked about the timing of the new alliance with Hollinger and growth for the team – similar to Michael Shank Racing joining with former SiriusXM CEO Jim Meyer in 2018 to relaunch as Meyer Shank Racing – Juncos pointed to the purchase of IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway by Roger Penske and all the security and faith it brings.

He also gave a nod to the increasing presence and support for IndyCar from Latin American and Hispanic fans in the U.S. who have gotten behind championship leader Alex Palou from Spain, and second-place Pato O’Ward from Mexico, who have helped drive commercial interest upwards in meaningful ways for JHR. Together, the new union brings another impactful presence to open-wheel racing with a feeder program capable of taking young drivers from the Road To Indy to IndyCar.

“I am very excited to join Ricardo and the Juncos Racing team,” said Hollinger. “Since we first met, Ricardo’s relentless drive for success, knowledge of open-wheel racing, and engineering expertise were quite apparent. His winning spirit along with our shared vision and commitment to be a front running team made my decision to join Juncos Racing a simple one. I recently transitioned from the Formula 1 world, where the sport entertained an international audience, yet had limited fan participation in the United States. My view of IndyCar Series racing, in light of Formula 1’s limited exposure, is that significant growth opportunities exist.

“This premise prompted me to seek an IndyCar Series team with a combination of engineering acumen, a culture of excellence, and a track record of success. With an infusion of funds to obtain the best equipment and Indy Car talent, Juncos is a team poised to be fiercely competitive in the NTT IndyCar Series. Further, IndyCar Series racing is an American-born motorsport with a significant spectator platform that has major growth potential. The racing is very competitive and exciting, creating a viewer experience that is attractive to businesses focused on national and international branding. In addition, all major networks are seeking live sports content at an unparalleled level.”

The new partnership between Juncos and Hollinger comes with a big development for the team that means the world to the Argentinian. For the first time since Juncos joined IndyCar, the Speedway, Indiana-based outfit will be able to hire a driver of its choosing. Although he wouldn’t provide names, Juncos acknowledged he and Hollinger have drivers from IndyCar, Formula 1, and IMSA on their call list.

Juncos also confirmed that while the team will be open to running the same driver at Portland, Laguna Seca and Long Beach, it could also try multiple drivers as JHR evaluates whom it might hire to represent it next season.