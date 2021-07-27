Skip Barber Racing School launches alumni member program

Skip Barber Racing School has launched its first-ever Alumni Member Program, designed to provide exclusive benefits and event access to its 350,000 alumni. The program will unite one of the largest worldwide communities dedicated to racing, driving, and shared bucket list experiences.

Members can access paddock passes at Skip Barber race weekends, hot laps with SBRS instructors at iconic tracks, as well as a private buy/sell/trade community and exclusive access to the new SBRS Karting Academy. For premier member levels, alumni will be invited to participate in Skip Barber Alumni weekends held at iconic tracks around the country. Alumni Weekends will showcase all of the SBRS driving programs, its celebrity alumni, fun lifestyle and driving activities for all family members, and active driving programs. Member kits will include limited edition annual collectibles.

The Member Program is available to anyone who has benefited from a Skip Barber class, including the hugely successful Hagerty Driver’s Academy, GT Racing School, Formula Car Racing School, Corporate Events, and Track Days. Skip Barber‘s teams provide over 200 instructional days each year and host more than 10,000 students at every skill level. Its alumni have taken podiums in every facet of motorsports and include Helio Castroneves, Josef Newgarden, Sarah Fisher, Danica Patrick, Lyn St James, and Juan Pablo Montoya.

The Member program is part of a multi-year business expansion plan, including the Fall 2021 opening of a 40,000 square-foot indoor go-karting facility at America’s Dream Mall in Bergen County, NJ. Special karting memberships for both competitive and recreational karting will kick off in late summer.

“The Skip Barber Member Program gives us the opportunity to thank and unite our alumni with great events, online training tools, and a host of other programs, creating a true value proposition,” commented Chief Marketing Officer Dan DeMonte. “We believe it’s important to build this community and look forward to launching the program.”

Creating the Alumni community is a dream project for Program Director Theresa Gilpatrick. “Building a motorsports community from the ground up to showcase almost fifty years of Skip Barber Racing School history is a huge honor,” she commented. “Skip Barber is an iconic name in motorsports. Developing this program is a huge responsibility, and it’s so rewarding to be a part of it.”

Founded in 1975, Skip Barber Racing School is the premier racing and driving school in North America, conducting racing schools, defensive and high-performance driving schools, and corporate team building events. The Skip Barber teams bring cars, instructors, and support teams to iconic tracks across North America to host schools at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TX, Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, CT, Laguna Seca in Salinas, CA, New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville, NJ, Road Atlanta in Braselton, GA, and Sebring International Raceway in Sebring, FL.