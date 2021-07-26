Shank's hometown honors Indy 500 victory with parade

Michael Shank’s hometown of Pataskala, Ohio, paid tribute to one of its favorite sons over the weekend in a ‘Parade of Champions’ with 15,000 residents turning out to celebrate the winning family and team from the 105th Indianapolis 500.

The Watkins Memorial High School’s state champion rugby team and state runner-up softball squad were also recognized in the celebration.

The small town located northeast of Columbus cheered on Mike and Mary Beth Shank on Saturday, along with the majority of the Meyer Shank Racing crew. The No. 06 Honda driven to victory by Helio Castroneves was towed around town on a flatbed trailer for all to see. In this little midwestern hamlet, where IndyCar racing is a way of life, it was a perfect homecoming.

“This was a truly special thing for Mayor Compton to put on, not only for us, but for the other local sports championship winners in Pataskala as well,” Shank said. “I’ve always been a firm believer in buying from and supporting local businesses. Ohio is where I grew up, so to bring this type of win back to my hometown is really awesome.

“I think the locals really seemed to enjoy it too. We brought out the exact car from the 500 that still had the white and pink milk stains on it. Overall, it was a great day where we got to celebrate with the people who have supported MSR from the very beginning.”