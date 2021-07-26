Karam to make NASCAR Xfinity debut on IMS road course

Sage Karam will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in the Pennzoil 150 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Aug. 14.

The 26-year-old will pilot the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS for Jordan Anderson Racing.

“It has always been a dream of mine to be able to compete at this level with some of the world’s best stock car drivers,” Karam said.

“My goal is to learn as much as possible and soak in this experience. It’s a welcomed challenge for me, and I’m looking forward to building strong relationships with the talented people of Jordan Anderson Racing.”

Although this will mark Karam’s first appearance in a stock car, there will be some familiarity with it coming at the Brickyard.

In 24 NTT IndyCar Series starts, eight have come on the IMS oval, including a 31st to seventh charge at the 105th Indianapolis 500 in May. Additionally, he has three appearances on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course – all last season.

Karam is among several drivers that have driven for JAR this season, including Tyler Reddick, Kaz Grala, Josh Berry and owner/driver Jordan Anderson

“Our entire team is incredibly proud to add Sage Karam to our list of talented drivers that have driven the 31 Chevrolet this year,” said JAR President Jordan Anderson.

“With Sage’s extensive experience in road racing and open-wheel racing, along with finishing seventh in this year’s Indianapolis 500, we knew that the road course at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway would be a special place for him to make his NASCAR debut with support from Montage Mountain Resorts and so many other great partners. To bridge the gap between two different fields of racing is a challenge that I’m confident Sage will be able to master.

“We’re blessed to have some amazing drivers and people that continue to help our organization grow, and this opportunity is another pivotal part of our long-term goal.”

Welcome to the team @SageKaram! Really looking forward to working together and excited to be a part of your new journey into the Nascar world. 💪🏼https://t.co/k53YtlZJA8 pic.twitter.com/2ziyybxBUN — Jordan Anderson (@j66anderson) July 26, 2021

The entry will be backed by Montage Mountain, a year-round resort based in Scranton, Pennsylvania that boasts having “the steepest vertical ski drop in the state,” according to the press release.

“As an independent, privately-owned resort, Montage Mountain has a strong connection with our local community and a commitment to quality and experience that only independence brings. Sage represents everything we strive to be,” said Charlie Jefferson, managing partner of Montage Mountain Resorts, LP.

“We can’t think of a better way to introduce Montage Mountain to a larger audience than by partnering with him. We’re thrilled for Sage to represent our brand at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway and bring this exciting partnership to life.”

“We have found an incredible sponsor in Montage Mountain Resorts and are thrilled to sport this livery on the Xfinity stage,” Karam said. “It’s special to partner with a company that’s so integral to the state of Pa., and I’m thrilled to try and bring the No. 31 Montage Mountain Resorts machine to the front of the field.”