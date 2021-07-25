Mercedes’ Vandoorne takes London E-Prix 2 pole

Mercedes-EQ driver Stoffel Vandoorne secured Julius Baer Pole Position honors for Sunday’s second Heineken London E-Prix, with Oliver Rowland (Nissan e.dams) second and Saturday polesitter Alex Lynn (Mahindra Racing) lining up third. Vandoorne’s teammate Nyck de Vries will start fourth.

The German manufacturer will be out to build momentum in the ABB Formula E World Championship following de Vries’ second-place finish on Saturday. With both cars in the top four Sunday’s race and the title protagonists well down the order, Mercedes will be looking to capitalize and fire into Drivers’ and Teams’ title contention.

It was a stellar lap from @svandoorne as he claimed the @juliusbaer Pole Position for Round 13 ⚡️ We go green at 2pm BST. Don't miss it! Find out how you can watch LIVE here 👉 https://t.co/ba1DSigEtk 🇬🇧 2021 @Heineken #LondonEPrix | @MercedesEQFE pic.twitter.com/n9SYNnIdyq — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) July 25, 2021

Vandoorne was fourth to run in the six-car Super Pole shootout. The Belgian’s Mercedes lost time through the middle sector, but he had enough to fire his way to the top on a 1m20.181s with by far the fastest run through Sector 1.

Rowland looked typically lively as the third driver to run, with the back end of his Nissan stepping out at more than one turn over the 22-corner ExCeL Circuit. The Brit hung it all out and managed to go just over a tenth of a second clear of de Vries’ early timesheet-topping lap. Second on the grid for the Yorkshireman is the perfect way to bounce back from Saturday’s disqualification.

De Vries was first to set a flier, with the aim of putting a lap together that could keep him right in the title hunt after his podium in Round 12 brought him well and truly into the mix. The Dutchman left nothing to spare, clipping a wall through the middle sector on the way to a 1m20.352s — even with spots of rain showing on the camera lenses.

Jaguar Racing’s Mitch Evans will start fifth, having dived far too deep into Turn 1, compromising his lap while Maximilian Guenther (BMW i Andretti Motorsport) looked solid and assured, determined to secure the best possible berth without taking unnecessary risk as he steered to an eventual sixth spot.

UP NEXT: The second Heineken London E-Prix, Round 13 of the 2020/21 season, starts at 2:00 p.m. local time, and airs on CBS at 1:00 p.m. ET.