Nissan e.dams drivers disqualified for excessive energy use

Sebastien Buemi and his Nissan e.dams teammate OIiver Rowland have been disqualified from Saturday’s Heineken London E-Prix after they both were found to have used more then the regulated 47kWh of energy.

Buemi crossed the line fourth and Rowland 10th. With both now disqualified from the results, Edo Mortara (ROKiT Venturi Racing) and Pascal Wehrlein (TAG Heuer Porsche) move into the points-paying positions, while Antonio Felix da Costa (DS Techeetah) gains a spot to finish eighth. The Portuguese driver is now just a single point behind Sam Bird (Jaguar Racing) in the drivers’ standings as a result.

The disqualifications also moves DS Techeetah climb ahead of Envision Virgin Racing by two points to top the Teams’ standings heading into tomorrow’s second London race.