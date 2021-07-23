Formula 1 exhibit opening at Petersen Automotive Museum

A new Formula 1 exhibit featuring a number of classic cars will open at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles this Saturday.

The exhibit is called “Pole Position: The Juan Gonzalez Formula 1 Collection” and features 10 cars — both race-used and show cars — from the McLaren team sponsor’s collection. Gonzalez is the chairman of the board at Mission Foods, a sponsor of McLaren in both F1 and IndyCar.

Among the cars on show are a 1987 Lotus 99T (pictured above), a 1994 Williams FW15D, a 1995 McLaren MP4-10, a 1999 Ferrari F399 (pictured below) and the 2018 McLaren MCL33 that Fernando Alonso drove in his final year for the team before a two-year hiatus from F1. There are also multiple McLarens from the mid-2000s — including 2008 when Lewis Hamilton won his first championship — and more recent Ferrari and Toro Rosso chassis.

Opening Saturday, it will be the first F1-only exhibit at the museum, and will also educate visitors on a number of unique aspects about the sport and F1 car design.

“‘Pole Position’ is guaranteed to excite our guests, especially those who are avid F1 fans or gearheads,” said Petersen executive director Terry L. Karges. “Seeing these cars up close and personal is a rare opportunity. Anyone who is fascinated by the mechanics of speed and aerodynamics will be entranced by this stunning display of sophisticated machinery.”

The exhibition opens on Saturday, July 24 and will run until June 5, 2022 in the Charles Nearburg Family Gallery. Click here for tickets and other information.