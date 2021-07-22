Skip Barber Racing School announces indoor karting academy

Skip Barber Racing School will open its first indoor go-karting academy at American Dream, welcoming guests to drive 365 days a year in the 40,000 square foot karting facility in East Rutherford, N.J., overlooking the Manhattan skyline.

Skip Barber Racing School has trained over 350,000 drivers through its fully integrated system of driving schools, racing schools, and private events. Its alumni have taken podiums in all facets of motorsports, including NASCAR, IndyCar, SCCA, SRX, SRO/World Challenge, and IMSA. Skip Barber will bring this vast racing and driving expertise to go-karting fans of all ages at American Dream.

“We could not be more excited to open our first SBRS karting academy within this unrivaled entertainment/retail center — what a great fit,” said Dan DeMonte, CMO of Skip Barber Racing School. “We’ve trained some of the best in motorsports and will bring this same dedication to excellence by providing karting fans with the ultimate racing experience.”

“At American Dream, we always strive to provide unparalleled experiences for our guests and have teamed up with best-in-class partners to ensure we meet this goal,” said Don Ghermezian, CEO of American Dream. “This is why we are thrilled to welcome one of the top names in racing to design a unique karting experience that our guests can enjoy year-round.”

Skip Barber Racing Go-Kart Academy will be the latest addition to American Dream’s line-up of attractions, including DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, SEA LIFE Aquarium, Big SNOW Ski Hill, and many more.