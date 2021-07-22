Dreyer & Reinbold to field rallycross champ Bigham in Nitro Rallycross

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing has signed former rallycross champion Cabot Bigham to drive its Audi S1 EKS JC RX SuperCar in the new Nitro Rallycross (NRX) five-event series, which begins September 24-25 at the Utah Motorsports Campus.

Bigham, 24, from Reno, Nev., teamed up with DRR in 2016 (pictured above) to capture the GRX Lites Rallycross season championship in a dramatic come-from-behind, last event triumph in Los Angeles to claim his first rallycross championship. It was the first title for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing in the rallycross competition.

More recently, Bigham has campaigned in several North American rallycross series in the SuperCar division with Bryan Herta Autosport and Andretti Autosport, taking three podium finishes in feature events and numerous heat race victories.

“I am extremely excited to join the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing team again after our success with the Lites championship,” said Cabot, the 2015 Formula Car Challenge open-wheel champion. “The Audi EKX JC Supercar is a proven winner, and I can’t wait to compete with it in the new NRX series. Rallycross in North America is moving to a new, innovative concept and we are fortunate to have Travis Pastrana carrying the torch. There are new permanent facilities being built in the U.S. and the interest in Rallycross here is growing rapidly.”

The DRR organization has been a winning operation in the Lites class for many years, and, in 2021, the Indiana-based team moves to the SuperCar category with a two-car Audi EKS JC SuperCar effort. DRR will continue to also field cars in the Lites class in 2021.

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing recently announced the association with the international EKS JC team, winner of the 2016 and 2020 FIA World Rallycross team title and the drivers’ crown in 2016. Led by former World Rallycross Champion Mattias Ekstrom, EKS JC fielded Audi S1 EKS RX quattro entries in the World Rallycross and European Rallycross series in 2020.

The 2021 Nitro Rallycross series events are scheduled for Utah Motorsports Campus in Grantville, UT, on September 24-25, ERX Motor Park in Minneapolis, MN, on October 2-3, Wildhorse Pass Motorsports Park in Chandler, AZ on November 13-14, Glen Helen Raceway in San Bernardino, CA, on November 20-21 and The Firm in North Florida on December 4-5,

“We are very pleased to have Cabot back with the DRR rallycross team,” said DRR team owner Dennis Reinbold. “Cabot brought us a rallycross championship in 2016 in a thrilling manner. Now, we believe he can help our team in the SuperCar class in the new Nitro Rallycross series. Cabot has plenty of SuperCar experience which will assist our progress with the Audi EKS JC machines. We are anxious to compete in the new SuperCar division with Cabot as one of our drivers.”