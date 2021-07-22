Castroneves in, Harvey out at Meyer Shank in 2022

Helio Castroneves will join Meyer Shank Racing as a full-time NTT IndyCar Series driver in 2022, while Jack Harvey will leave the team at the end of the current season.

RACER understands MSR and Harvey were set to sign an extension, but an abrupt change in direction for the Briton has led the team to start a search for his replacement. Unrelated to the Harvey development, MSR has signed the Brazilian, who won MSR’s first race at 105th Indianapolis 500 in May, to contest the entire 2022 calendar with a new teammate in the sister MSR entry.

With Castroneves in place in the No. 06 Honda, the team also confirmed the primary sponsors of the No. 60 Honda will return as SiriusXM and AutoNation take part in a ‘Drive For Five’ program when the 46-year-old seeks his fifth Indy 500 win with the squad owned by Michael Shank and Jim Meyer.

“I am thrilled to get the chance to go for a fifth Indianapolis 500 win, and so excited to fight for the IndyCar championship again with a full season of races next year with Meyer Shank Racing,” said Castroneves. “Mike and Jim have developed some incredible sponsorships with AutoNation and SiriusXM, and having that support is critical. I have been missing racing in IndyCar full-time so much! So I cannot wait to get a head start on next year with some strong races to finish this season.”

Harvey’s plans for 2022 and beyond are currently unknown, and MSR will seek a new driver for the No. 60 entry he’ll vacate at the end of the season. Attempts to reach Harvey were unsuccessful.

“We wish Jack much success and we know he will continue to be a driver to watch,” said Shank. “MSR is excited to have Helio on the 06 car next season and we’re looking forward to adding a driver who will turn heads in the 60 car.”