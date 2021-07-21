Global Time Attack joins Long Beach weekend

A round of the Global Time Attack Pro Championship has been added to the schedule for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, set for Sept. 24-26.

The GTA event will take place with competition laps on all three days. The event will feature 20 cars in three different divisions trying to set the fastest flying lap of the 11-turn, 1.97-mile Long Beach street circuit. It’s the first time Global Time Attack has run at the venerable street race.

Global Time Attack, which staged its first event in 2011, was founded with the goal of assembling the world’s fastest dedicated time attack cars together on a particular circuit. At Long Beach, it will feature the Unlimited, Limited and Street classes. The cars will be sent out 5-10 seconds apart so each can complete a number of flying laps of the circuit — laps with no race traffic — to see which car and team can set the fastest time. Only a team’s fastest lap over the course of the weekend will count. The cars are required to be mass-produced street cars that can be modified to GTA specifications. GTA is sanctioned by SCCA Pro Racing.

“Words cannot explain how excited we are at Global Time Attack to join the 2021 Acura Grand Prix,” said Jason Dienhart, president of Global Time Attack. “We are honored to take part in this historic event and look forward to the GTA drivers attacking the iconic Long Beach race circuit.”

“This is an ideal addition to an already action-packed weekend,” said Jim Michaelian, president and CEO of the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach. “The ‘rapid fire’ format and constant action should make for a lot of excitement for our fans and having them compete over the weekend brings even more entertainment to the 2021 Acura Grand Prix.”

The 2021 Acura Grand Prix will be headlined by a round of the NTT IndyCar Series and also feature the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, plus doubleheader action from the Super Drift Challenge, Robby Gordon’s SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks and the also new-for-2021 Historic Formula Atlantic Challenge.

Off the track, the event’s menu of family entertainment will also include the Lifestyle Expo featuring a large Family Fun Zone with racing simulators, kids’ racing cars, computer games and action sports. Add to that driver autograph sessions, special events, the popular Food Truck Experience and Sunday’s Mothers Exotic Car Paddock, it’s a weekend that will be packed full of activity with more activities to be announced in the coming weeks.