SCCA Foundation announces new Runoffs sweepstakes

The SCCA Foundation has put together a new fundraising sweepstakes for the 2021 season. The lucky winner will be treated to a VIP trip to the SCCA National Championship Runoffs at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, October 1-3.

The SCCA Foundation will send the winner and a guest to an exclusive “Indy Insiders Weekend” at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the event, which is the winner-take-all single race in each SCCA Road Racing class to determine the year’s National Champion. Each participant has qualified for amateur road racing’s crown jewel during the regular season for the opportunity to add their name to the list of champions that includes Roger Penske, Bob Rahal, Jimmy Vasser, Graham Rahal, Boris Said, Randy Pobst and Paul Newman.

The prize package includes:

* VIP Passes to the Runoffs for spectating and a personal tour guide

* VIP parking passes

* An opportunity to be on the flag stand for a green flag and checkered flag

* A Pace Car ride around the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course

* A tour of the dedicated B-Spec paddock and an opportunity to talk with the class drivers

* The option to be at a corner station during a race, practice, or qualifying session, trackside with SCCA’s dedicated flagging crew

* A commemorative photo opportunity at the world-famous yard of bricks at Indy’s start/finish line

* SCCA Runoffs at Indy commemorative merchandise

* Passes to the IMS Museum located on site

* A private tour of a professional race team shop in Indianapolis

* $2,500 in cash for travel expenses

The donation period to receive tickets ends at Noon CT on August 29, 2021. The winner will be drawn that evening and announced online and on the SCCA Foundation web page. SCCA Members receive a 25% bonus in tickets per donation if they use bonus code “SCCAMEM”. The link below automatically applies the bonus code.

“We are really excited about this one-of-a-kind prize package,” SCCA Foundation Chairman Jeff Jacobs said. “Having the Runoffs return to Indy provides a unique opportunity to give a racing fan and donor an opportunity to experience racing at Indy in a unique way, with access to areas and events that the typical spectator would not otherwise have.”

Proceeds from the sweepstakes fundraisers directly support the Foundation’s programs, including the growing Women On Track initiative. In addition to funding the Wendi Allen Scholarship for up-and-coming women autocrossers and Region leaders, this initiative has provided opportunities for aspiring female road racers to attend road racing schools with all the necessary equipment and use of a fully prepared car. The Women On Track initiative supports greater engagement across all SCCA disciplines.