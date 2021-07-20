IndyCar, NBC confirm multi-year extension

The NTT IndyCar and NBC have confirmed a multi-year extension, crafting their best contract to date with 13 races confirmed for network coverage and every round offered via live streaming on the broadcaster’s Peacock Premium digital streaming service.

The new deal will also feature two races aired exclusively on Peacock, with the remainder shown on NBC’s USA Network cable outlet. As part of the deal, Indy Lights will remain on Peacock, as will all of IndyCar’s practice and qualifying sessions. Altogether, NBC and the series have taken a necessary step forward with full streaming options for its fans while dedicating the majority of the races to the network’s largest viewer base.

“NBC Sports is proud to extend its partnership with the NTT IndyCar Series and continue to serve as the exclusive home of the most competitive open-wheel racing series in the world and ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,’” said NBC Sports’ Jon Miller. “We have demonstrated NBCUniversal’s ability to make big events bigger with our presentations of the Indianapolis 500, we have worked closely with Roger Penske, Mark Miles and the entire team to expand IndyCar’s reach across the U.S, and we are thrilled to build upon our collaborative successes of the past few years.”

NBC also announced its Spanish-language Telemundo Deportes division will air the first and last races of 2022, along with the Indy 500.

“NBC Sports has been the ideal partner for the NTT IndyCar Series, bringing our bold and audacious style of racing to a significantly larger domestic audience and fully leveraging the power and scale of the Indianapolis 500,” said Penske Entertainment Corp president Mark Miles. “This new deal represents a significant expansion of our network TV exposure and sets us up for continued growth and success alongside a committed, innovative and world-class broadcast partner.”

The full coverage schedule for the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series on NBC, USA Network and Peacock will be announced at a later date.