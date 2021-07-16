Milner keeps Corvette ahead in second Lime Rock practice

Tommy Milner in the No. 4 Corvette C8.R topped Free Practice 2 for the Northeast Grand Prix at Lime Rock Park. The session was interrupted by lightning and rain which resulted in 45 minutes of the session being lost. Milner’s time, a 51.117s, was set on a drying track.

Ending the session second overall was Jordan Taylor in the No. 3 Corvette C8.R, whose best was 0.329s slower than Milner’s time. Once the field emerged from the weather delay, the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 RSR team elected to give Cooper MacNeil time in the car on the wet track. MacNeil finished the session ninth overall and 1.717s off the back of the No. 3 Corvette.

In GTD, the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R of Zacharie Robichon topped the charts with a time of 52.380s. Aaron Telitz in the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC-F GT3 was 0.045s behind Robichon.

Rounding out the top three in GTD was Trent Hindman in the No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R, who was 0.008s away from Telitz’s time.

The first 15 minutes of the session, and the only part of the practice that was run on a dry track, was reserved for GT Daytona entries. Because of that, all of the top times in GTD were set before the rain and lightning arrived.

RESULTS

UP NEXT: Qualifying for the Northeast Grand Prix is set for later today at 5:15 p.m. ET.