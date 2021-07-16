Jordan Taylor edges Milner for pole at Lime Rock Park

The No. 3 Corvette C8.R will start the Northeast Grand Prix from pole position after Jordan Taylor set a time of 49.958s to best his teammate Tommy Milner by 0.106s.

With only three GT Le Mans entries this weekend and one of them being the ostensibly pro-am lineup that the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 RSR brings, it should be an easy win for Corvette tomorrow if things go according to plan.

Cooper MacNeil in the aforementioned No. 79 Porsche 911 spun off into the wet grass at the lefthander and beached the Porsche. While he did well to inch the car out of the rain-soaked turf, the red flag still emerged. That cost MacNeil his two fastest times. He went back out on track but ended the session 0.875s off of Taylor’s pole time.

The streak of different pole sitters in GT Daytona has continued at Lime Rock Park as Roman De Angelis in the No. 23 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3 claimed pole position with a time of 51.729s.

The top three in GTD were all within the same tenth of a second as Aaron Telitz in the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC-F GT3 ended the session just 0.045s behind the No. 23 Aston Martin. Richard Heistand in the No. 39 Carbahn Motorsports Audi R8 LMS GT3 was third and 0.055s off of pole.

In the points-only qualifying session for GTD, it was Jack Hawksworth in the No. 14 Lexus ahead of Mario Farnbacher in the Compass Racing Acura NSX GT3 and Frank Perera in the No. 19 GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo.

MacNeil’s spin in the No. 79 Porsche was the only incident in any of the qualifying sessions.

RESULTS

UP NEXT: Tomorrow’s race is set for 3:10 p.m. ET. Viewers in the United States can stream the race live on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold, NBCsports.com, and the NBC Sports App. The race will be tape-delayed and air at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.