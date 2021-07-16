Corvette starts strongly in Lime Rock IMSA GT

Corvette Racing led the opening practice session at the Northeast Grand Prix at Lime Rock Park, with the No. 3 Corvette C8.R of Antonio Garcia beating out the No. 4 Corvette C8.R of Nick Tandy by just 0.037s. Garcia’s time was 50.456s.

The No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 RSR was 0.340s behind the No. 4 Corvette after Mathieu Jaminet set a time of 50.796s.

In GT Daytona, the No. 19 GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3 topped the charts with a time of 52.499s from Frank Perera. Patrick Long was just 0.028s behind Perera in the No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R.

In a reminder of just how tight the action on this track can be, Ross Gunn in the No. 23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 ended the session a staggering 0.001s off of Long’s time.

There were no notable incidents in the one-hour session and all cars completed around 50 laps.

This weekend is one of two GT-only events with a three-car GTLM field leading a pack of 13 GTD entries. It’s also a fairly busy weekend with Free Practice 1, Free Practice 2, and qualifying all slated for Friday, with a sprint race on Saturday. That leaves teams under pressure to find speed if they haven’t already.

RESULTS