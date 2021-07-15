F1 unveils model of 2022 car at Silverstone

Formula 1 has launched a model of the 2022 car at Silverstone ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

The model is an interpretation of the new rules that will be introduced next season, where ground effect and sophisticated floor regulations allow a much more simplified aerodynamic package on many other areas of the car, designed to improve overtaking. The model was shown to the drivers on the pit straight at Silverstone on Thursday morning, with F1’s managing director of motorsport Ross Brawn saying it will help encourage better racing.

“It feels like a very long time ago the FIA officially unveiled the regulations for the future of the sport, but after the one-year delay due to the pandemic it’s only 170 days to go until the start of 2022 when we will see the next generation of Formula 1 cars take to the track,” Brawn said.

“There is huge excitement ahead of this new era, and while 2021 has been a great battle we still have cars struggling to follow each other during the race. The regulations for 2022 will address this problem and create an opportunity for closer battles and more wheel-to-wheel racing. The combined effect of the new aerodynamic regulations and financial rules, in the form of the cost cap, will create the conditions for a more balanced championship and for the gaps across the grid to close.”

FIA single-seater technical director Nikolas Tombazis agrees, saying the regulations that are likely to lead to similar-looking cars designed by the teams are also part of F1’s wider overhaul.

“2022 will herald a new era for the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, with the introduction of one of the biggest changes in regulations in the history of the sport,” Tombazis said.

“The FIA has led a superb collaborative effort with Formula 1 and the teams to identify the areas we feel will have the biggest impact on the ability of the cars to race each other closely on the track, and in combination with the Financial Regulations that are already in place, these new Technical Regulations should have a great positive impact on the spectacle but also on the sustainability of our sport.”