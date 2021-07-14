Kyle Busch heads New Hampshire starting line-up

By Kelly Crandall | July 14, 2021 9:35 AM ET

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. will start on the front row this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, as determined by the performance matrix.

Busch will start from the pole in the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN). He is a three-time winner at New Hampshire.

Truex starts second. He’s still looking for his first lobster trophy.

Chase Elliott starts third, Kurt Busch fourth, and Alex Bowman starts fifth. Points leader Denny Hamlin starts sixth, Ryan Blaney seventh, Tyler Reddick eighth, Christopher Bell ninth, and Kyle Larson 10th. Defending race winner Brad Keselowski starts 11th.

Thirty-seven drivers are entered in the race.

The New Hampshire race will be followed by a two-week break for NASCAR because of the Olympics. Drivers will return to action on Aug. 8 at Watkins Glen.